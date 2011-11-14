Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HOKUETSU KISHU PAPER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 115.86
109.78 233.00
(+5.5 pct) (+29.0 pct) (+7.4%)
Operating 4.75 4.34 13.00
(+9.5 pct) (-14.7 pct)
(+48.7%) Recurring 6.48
5.30 15.50
(+22.3 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+50.7%) Net
9.06 2.98 13.00
(+203.9 pct) (+39.9 pct)
(+139.3%) EPS Y44.37
Y14.29 Y63.72 Diluted EPS
Y44.36
Annual div Y12.00
Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
paper and whiteboards.
