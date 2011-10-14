Oct 14 (Reuters) -

MAEZAWA INDUSTRIES INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.86 2.71 8.20 27.50 (+5.5 pct) (-28.1 pct) Operating loss 860 mln loss 879 mln loss 1.10 prft 750 mln Recurring loss 876 mln loss 851 mln loss 1.14 prft 660 mln Net loss 857 mln loss 763 mln loss 1.03 prft 580 mln EPS loss Y46.77 loss Y41.66 loss Y56.17 prft Y31.63

NOTE - Maezawa Industries Inc is a leading specialist maker of water supply and sewerage disposal plants.

