Nov 14 (Reuters) -

EHIME BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 20.14 21.38 36.50 (-5.8 pct) (+4.6 pct) (-8.1%) Recurring 4.65 4.08 6.80

(+14.0 pct) (+17.1 pct)

(+2.4%) Net 2.45 2.13 3.50 (+14.7 pct) (+3.7 pct) (+32.8%) EPS

Y13.80 Y12.03 Y19.74

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Ehime Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

