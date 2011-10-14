Oct 14 (Reuters) -

AFC-HD AMS LIFE SCIENCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

9.65 9.17

(+5.2 pct) (+34.2 pct) Operating 984 mln 1.07

(-7.8 pct) (+49.0 pct) Recurring 940 mln 1.04

(-9.2 pct) (+51.0 pct) Net

543 mln 386 mln

(+40.7 pct) (+133.8 pct) EPS

Y455.92 Y323.66 Diluted EPS Y455.76 Y323.40 Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y100.00 Y50.00 Y5.00

NOTE - AFC-HD Ams Life Science Co Ltd develops health food and cosmetics..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2927.TK1.