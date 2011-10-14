Oct 14 (Reuters) -
AFC-HD AMS LIFE SCIENCE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
9.65 9.17
(+5.2 pct) (+34.2 pct)
Operating 984 mln 1.07
(-7.8 pct) (+49.0 pct)
Recurring 940 mln 1.04
(-9.2 pct) (+51.0 pct) Net
543 mln 386 mln
(+40.7 pct) (+133.8 pct) EPS
Y455.92 Y323.66 Diluted
EPS Y455.76 Y323.40
Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y100.00 Y50.00 Y5.00
NOTE - AFC-HD Ams Life Science Co Ltd develops health food
and cosmetics..
