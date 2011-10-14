Oct 14 (Reuters) -

PROPERST CO., LTD.

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

May 31,2012 May 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.67 7.01 Operating 617 mln Recurring 502 mln 548 mln Net 501 mln 547 mln

NOTE - Properst Co., Ltd. is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3236.TK1.