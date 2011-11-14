Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TOKAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 146.24 145.10 150.00

74.80 (+0.8 pct) (-4.5 pct)

(+2.6%) (+1.5%) Operating 1.17 693 mln 1.30

710 mln

(+69.0 pct) (+216.9 pct) (+11.0%)

(+9.8%) Recurring 1.50 962 mln 1.70

880 mln

(+56.0 pct) (+86.4 pct) (+13.3%)

(+11.2%) Net 659 mln 312 mln 950 mln

485 mln

(+111.0 pct) (+54.2 pct) (+44.0%)

(+69.5%) EPS Y97.50 Y47.04 Y141.30

Y72.13 Annual div Y24.00 Y24.00 Y24.00

-Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00

Y12.00 -Q4 div Y12.00 Y12.00 Y12.00

NOTE - Tokan Co Ltd is a maker and distributor of seasonings, frozen food and precooked dishes.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7648.TK1.