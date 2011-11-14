Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TOKAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 146.24 145.10 150.00
74.80 (+0.8 pct) (-4.5 pct)
(+2.6%) (+1.5%)
Operating 1.17 693 mln 1.30
710 mln
(+69.0 pct) (+216.9 pct) (+11.0%)
(+9.8%)
Recurring 1.50 962 mln 1.70
880 mln
(+56.0 pct) (+86.4 pct) (+13.3%)
(+11.2%)
Net 659 mln 312 mln 950 mln
485 mln
(+111.0 pct) (+54.2 pct) (+44.0%)
(+69.5%)
EPS Y97.50 Y47.04 Y141.30
Y72.13
Annual div Y24.00 Y24.00 Y24.00
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
Y12.00 -Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00 Y12.00
NOTE - Tokan Co Ltd is a maker and distributor of
seasonings, frozen food and precooked dishes.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
