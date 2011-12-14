Dec 14 (Reuters) -
SUNAUTAS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.72 15.80 Operating loss 24 mln prft 120 mln Recurring loss 27 mln prft 110 mln Net loss 68 mln prft 35 mln
NOTE - Sunautas Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7623.TK1.
