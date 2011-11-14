BRIEF-Cover-More updates on Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Ltd's offer
* Foreign Investment Review Board provided written notice that commonwealth has no objections to Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Limited's offer
RH INSIGNO CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 642 mln 234 mln 842 mln (+273.9 pct) (-34.1 pct) (+103.6%) Operating loss 191 mln loss 264 mln loss 325 mln
Recurring loss 326 mln loss 214 mln loss 290 mln Net loss 167 mln loss 333 mln loss 80 mln EPS loss Y17.22 loss Y36.33 loss Y8.23 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - RH Insigno Co., Ltd. is a consumer financing company.
* Earned yearly net profit of 19.9 million euros ($21.31 million)
PARIS, Feb 7 BNP Paribas set out plans on Tuesday to deliver an increased dividend payout and an improved return on equity by 2020, hoping that headwinds it faces, such as low interest rates and regulatory pressures, would ease by then.