BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial announces daily average revenue trades for Jan
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - for January 2017, company reports DARTS of 201,464, an eight percent increase from December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
PROPERST CO., LTD.
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.92 1.70 Operating 175 mln Recurring 123 mln 215 mln Net 122 mln 215 mln
NOTE - Properst Co., Ltd. is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3236.TK1.
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - for January 2017, company reports DARTS of 201,464, an eight percent increase from December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says ntention is to build more offices on the business side Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, Feb 7 Italy's banking industry rescue fund Atlante expects the European Central Bank to approve a merger between ailing Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, likely requesting state support to ensure the plan's success.