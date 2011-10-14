Oct 14 (Reuters) -

PROPERST CO., LTD.

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.92 1.70 Operating 175 mln Recurring 123 mln 215 mln Net 122 mln 215 mln

NOTE - Properst Co., Ltd. is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3236.TK1.