UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
BROADCASTING SYSTEM OF NIIGATA INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.57 9.41 20.77 (-8.9 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+2.3%) Operating loss 376 mln loss 98 mln prft 451 mln (+29.3%) Recurring loss 350 mln loss 77 mln prft 454 mln
(+20.7%) Net
loss 223 mln loss 31 mln prft 191 mln
(+12.4%)
EPS loss Y37.33 loss Y5.30 prft Y31.84 Annual div
Y10.00 Y7.50 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y3.75
-Q4 div Y3.75
Y5.00
NOTE - Broadcasting System of Niigata Inc is a regional TV and radio broadcasting company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9408.TK1.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.