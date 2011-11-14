BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
CHUKYO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 34.30 33.70 Recurring 2.00 2.00 Net 1.50 1.10 NOTE - Chukyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8530.TK1.
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.