Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.98
21.14 39.00
(-10.2 pct) (-2.5 pct) (-3.7%)
Recurring 4.46 4.13 9.90
(+7.8 pct) (-25.9 pct)
(+33.6%) Net 2.36
2.60 5.30
(-9.3 pct) (-19.9 pct) (+24.2%) EPS
Y13.03 Y13.52 Y30.01
EPS Y11.32
Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating
in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8536.TK1.