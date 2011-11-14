UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
APPLE INTERNATIONAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
21.45 27.30 28.79
(-21.4 pct) (-10.2 pct) Operating 187 mln 474 mln 97 mln
(-60.5 pct) Recurring loss 215 mln prft 296 mln loss 359 mln Net loss 494 mln loss 1.19 loss 757 mln EPS loss Y3,967.54 loss Y9,532.13 loss Y6,077.77
NOTE - Apple International Co Ltd is a wholesaler, exporter of used cars.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2788.TK1.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.