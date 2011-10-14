Oct 14 (Reuters) -

SHINSEIDO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.64 15.23 26.50 (-10.4 pct) (-12.3 pct) (-10.1%) Operating prft 32 mln loss 296 mln prft 233 mln

Recurring loss 50 mln loss 394 mln prft 98 mln Net loss 518 mln prft 2.43 loss 452 mln EPS loss Y14.71 prft Y72.16 loss Y13.41 Shares

35 mln 35 mln

Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Shinseido Co Ltd is a top retailer of video software, CDs and music tapes.

