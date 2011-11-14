BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TOTTORI BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.77 9.25 16.80 (-5.1 pct) (-11.8 pct) (-9.4%) Recurring 614 mln 1.14 1.30
(-45.9 pct) (-41.7 pct) (-43.9%) Net 324 mln 714 mln 700 mln (-54.5 pct) (-31.0 pct) (-49.8%) EPS
Y3.42 Y7.50 Y7.35
Diluted EPS Y2.81 Y6.16
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Tottori Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8383.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.