Nov 14 (Reuters) -
ADVANTAGE RISK MANAGEMENT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
2.66 2.45
(+8.8 pct) (+59.8 pct)
Operating 208 mln 304 mln
(-31.4 pct) (+76.6 pct)
Recurring 193 mln 280 mln
(-31.2 pct) (+82.1 pct) Net
32 mln 192 mln
(-82.9 pct) (-29.1 pct) EPS
Y204.94 Y1,193.05 Diluted
EPS Y198.16 Y1,156.63
Annual div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y100.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y100.00
NOTE - Advantage Risk Management Co Ltd is the full company
name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8769.TK1.