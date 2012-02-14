BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DirecTV employees in four states
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DirecTV employees in four states
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
NETWORK VALUE COMPONENTS LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.47 2.45 Operating 128 mln 135 mln Recurring 108 mln 107 mln Net 18 mln 43 mln
NOTE - Network Value Components Ltd is the distributor of computer networking electric components. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3394.TK1.
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
VILNIUS, Feb 17 Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a false report of rape by German soldiers stationed there as part of NATO a mission to deter Russia.