Nov 14 (Reuters) -

SEIKO EPSON CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 907.00 910.00 Operating 31.00 33.00 Recurring 29.00 31.00 Net 8.00 10.00 NOTE - Seiko Epson Corp is a producer of ink-jet printers and electronic parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6724.TK1.