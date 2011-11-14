BRIEF-Taiyo Industrial to offer off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SEIKO EPSON CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 907.00 910.00 Operating 31.00 33.00 Recurring 29.00 31.00 Net 8.00 10.00 NOTE - Seiko Epson Corp is a producer of ink-jet printers and electronic parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6724.TK1.
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,720 won/share from 3,654 won/share, effective Feb. 6
* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority capability for eIDAS and IoT