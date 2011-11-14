Nov 14 (Reuters) -

C&G SYSTEMS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.24 2.09 3.18

(+6.9 pct) (+8.3 pct) Operating prft 118 mln loss 74 mln prft 118 mln Recurring prft 119 mln loss 59 mln prft 114 mln Net prft 76 mln loss 62 mln prft 91 mln EPS prft Y6.97 loss Y5.56 prft Y8.24

NOTE - C&G Systems Inc is the full company name.

