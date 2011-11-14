BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
MICHINOKU BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.84 23.01 43.80 (-5.1 pct) (-1.7 pct) (-3.2%) Recurring 450 mln 1.92 2.20
(-76.6 pct) (+8.0 pct) (+25.1%) Net 406 mln 1.49 2.20 (-72.7 pct) (+57.0 pct) (-33.6%) EPS
Y2.85 Y10.43 Y13.43
Diluted EPS Y1.52 Y6.02
Annual div
Y4.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Michinoku Bank Ltd is a regional regional bank.
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.