Nov 14 (Reuters) -

GAKKEN HOIDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

4.22 4.11

(+2.7 pct) Operating 819 mln 1.01

(-18.5 pct) Recurring 830 mln 1.05

(-20.5 pct) Net

746 mln 532 mln

(+40.2 pct) EPS

Y8.81 Y5.36 Diluted EPS Y8.75 Y5.34 Annual div Y4.00 Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y4.00 Y4.00 Y4.00

NOTE - Gakken Hoidings Co Ltd is a leading publishing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9470.TK1.