Nov 14 (Reuters) -

OBARA GROUP INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

6.78 5.89

(+15.1 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating prft 121 mln loss 290 mln Recurring prft 736 mln loss 71 mln Net

prft 1.04 loss 109 mln EPS

prft Y53.53 loss Y5.65 Annual div

Y30.00 Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y20.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Obara Group Inc is a large producer of welding machines sold mainly to car industry.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

