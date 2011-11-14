Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MT GENEX CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 915 mln
1.22 2.00
(-25.1 pct) (-8.3%)
Operating 133 mln 345 mln 300 mln
(-61.3 pct)
(-41.9%) Recurring 140 mln
353 mln 310 mln (-60.3
pct) (-41.5%) Net
78 mln 193 mln 170 mln
(-59.6 pct)
(-42.6%) EPS Y7.24
Y17.92 Y15.77 Annual div
Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - MT Genex Corp is a trading company specialising in
exterior products such as gates and fences.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9820.TK1.