UPDATE 1-EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
PRAP JAPAN INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.06 4.05 3.74
1.81 (+0.4 pct) (0.0 pct)
(-8.0%) (-15.6%) Operating 422 mln 476 mln 375 mln
125 mln
(-11.3 pct) (+24.7 pct) (-11.2%)
(-51.7%) Recurring 427 mln 460 mln 369 mln
121 mln
(-7.1 pct) (+21.1 pct) (-13.6%)
(-54.2%) Net 171 mln 250 mln 159 mln
32 mln
(-31.3 pct) (+23.3 pct) (-7.2%)
(-71.6%) EPS Y41.89 Y56.26 Y38.89
Y7.88 Annual div Y23.00 Y21.00 Y23.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y23.00 Y21.00 Y23.00
NOTE - Prap Japan Inc is a public relations firm..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2449.TK1.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Wondering why our kids are not so great with money? Just look in the mirror; it's because adults are often financial train wrecks themselves.
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)