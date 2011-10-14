UPDATE 4-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
CHIYODA INTEGRE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 36.65 37.40 39.00
19.30 (-2.0 pct) (+11.2 pct)
(+6.4%) (+1.7%) Operating 1.29 1.33 1.60
780 mln
(-3.1 pct) (+24.0%)
(-20.5%) Recurring 883 mln 1.16 1.20
600 mln
(-23.6 pct) (+35.8%)
(-17.9%) Net 103 mln 211 mln 700 mln
350 mln
(-51.2 pct) (-70.8 pct) (+579.1%)
(-23.4%) EPS Y7.59 Y15.27 Y51.52
Y25.76 Annual div Y27.00 Y27.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y27.00 Y27.00
NOTE - Chiyoda Integre Co Ltd is a manufacturer of mechanical components, mainly for audio and office automation euipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6915.TK1.
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.