Nov 14 (Reuters) -
NIPPAN RENTAL CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
3.24 3.29 4.50
(-1.4 pct) (-1.6 pct)
Operating 60 mln 78 mln 280 mln
(-23.8 pct)
Recurring loss 22 mln prft 2 mln prft 180 mln
Net loss 57 mln loss 15 mln prft 120 mln
EPS loss Y7.75 loss Y2.20 prft Y15.84
NOTE - Nippan Rental Corp leases and sells construction
machines and other items.
