Oct 14 (Reuters) -

JIN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.37 10.60 17.75

8.44 (+35.5 pct) (+42.6 pct)

(+23.5%) (+25.0%) Operating 1.10 620 mln

(+77.0 pct) (+330.4 pct)

Recurring 1.07 600 mln 1.65 630 mln

(+78.1 pct) (+371.2 pct) (+54.6%)

(+78.0%) Net 403 mln 232 mln 700 mln

248 mln

(+73.6 pct) (+73.4%)

(+213.3%) EPS Y19.72 Y11.35 Y34.18

Y12.11 Annual div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y7.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y7.00

NOTE - JIN Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3046.TK1.