Oct 14 (Reuters) -
GROWELL HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
1.77 1.22
(+45.1 pct) (+11.8 pct)
Operating 690 mln 686 mln
(+0.6 pct) (-13.8 pct)
Recurring 733 mln 706 mln
(+3.9 pct) (-9.8 pct) Net
761 mln 646 mln
(+17.7 pct) (-13.7 pct) EPS
Y45.30 Y41.87 Annual div
Y37.50 Y35.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y17.50 Y17.50 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00 Y17.50 Y20.00
NOTE - Growell Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3141.TK1.