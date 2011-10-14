Oct 14 (Reuters) -

GROWELL HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.77 1.22

(+45.1 pct) (+11.8 pct) Operating 690 mln 686 mln

(+0.6 pct) (-13.8 pct) Recurring 733 mln 706 mln

(+3.9 pct) (-9.8 pct) Net

761 mln 646 mln

(+17.7 pct) (-13.7 pct) EPS

Y45.30 Y41.87 Annual div

Y37.50 Y35.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y17.50 Y17.50 Y20.00 -Q4 div Y20.00 Y17.50 Y20.00

NOTE - Growell Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3141.TK1.