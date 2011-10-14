Oct 14 (Reuters) -
RAYSUM CO., LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 5.35
10.42 (-48.7 pct) (+0.7 pct)
Operating loss 222 mln prft 491 mln
Recurring loss 618 mln prft 312 mln
Net loss 250 mln prft 260 mln
EPS loss Y543.43 prft Y566.02
Annual div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Raysum Co., Ltd is a property management company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8890.TK1.