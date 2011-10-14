Oct 14 (Reuters) -

RAYSUM CO., LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 5.35 10.42 (-48.7 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating loss 222 mln prft 491 mln Recurring loss 618 mln prft 312 mln Net loss 250 mln prft 260 mln EPS loss Y543.43 prft Y566.02 Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Raysum Co., Ltd is a property management company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8890.TK1.