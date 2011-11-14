BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
CHUKYO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 17.54 19.84 34.30 (-11.6 pct) (-9.7 pct) (-6.2%) Recurring 1.18 1.29 2.00
(-8.7 pct) (+104.7 pct) (+81.4%) Net 653 mln 808 mln 1.50 (-19.2 pct) (-37.3 pct) (+94.3%) EPS
Y3.01 Y3.72 Y6.91
Annual div Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y1.50
Y2.00
NOTE - Chukyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8530.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.