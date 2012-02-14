BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DirecTV employees in four states
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DirecTV employees in four states
NIPPON OFFICE SYSTEMS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.54 10.60 Operating 277 mln 255 mln Recurring 275 mln 253 mln Net 72 mln 50 mln
NOTE - Nippon Office Systems Limited is engaged in information technology infrastructure services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3790.TK1.
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
VILNIUS, Feb 17 Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a false report of rape by German soldiers stationed there as part of NATO a mission to deter Russia.