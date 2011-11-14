Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TAKAKITA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.93 2.83 5.20 (+3.4 pct) (-23.4 pct) (+2.3%) Operating 269 mln 178 mln 330 mln

(+50.8 pct) (-57.5 pct) (+29.7%) Recurring 282 mln 184 mln 340 mln (+53.3 pct) (-53.5 pct) (+27.5%) Net

131 mln 90 mln 160 mln

(+45.7 pct) (-72.5 pct) (+79.0%) EPS Y11.39 Y7.87 Y13.88 Shares 14 mln 14 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Takakita Co Ltd is a general maker of agricultural equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

