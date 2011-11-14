Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TAKAKITA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.93
2.83 5.20
(+3.4 pct) (-23.4 pct) (+2.3%)
Operating 269 mln 178 mln 330 mln
(+50.8 pct) (-57.5 pct)
(+29.7%) Recurring 282 mln
184 mln 340 mln (+53.3
pct) (-53.5 pct) (+27.5%) Net
131 mln 90 mln 160 mln
(+45.7 pct) (-72.5 pct)
(+79.0%) EPS Y11.39
Y7.87 Y13.88 Shares 14
mln 14 mln Annual div
Y5.00
Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Takakita Co Ltd is a general maker of agricultural
equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6325.TK1.