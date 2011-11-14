BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SAN-IN GODO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 45.54 46.79 88.00 (-2.6 pct) (-1.5 pct) (-9.3%) Recurring 11.40 10.38 19.70
(+9.7 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+12.0%) Net 5.53 4.50 9.90 (+22.8 pct) (+8.3 pct) (+12.1%) EPS
Y33.37 Y26.81 Y59.96
Diluted EPS Y33.28 Y26.76
Annual div
Y10.00 Y9.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y6.00
NOTE - San-in Godo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8381.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.