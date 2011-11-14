BRIEF-Cover-More updates on Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Ltd's offer
* Foreign Investment Review Board provided written notice that commonwealth has no objections to Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Limited's offer
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
4.47 1.03
(+332.8 pct) (-78.7 pct) Operating prft 1.26 loss 1.63 Recurring prft 1.24 loss 1.61 Net
prft 1.56 loss 2.60 EPS
prft Y1,293.82 loss Y2,150.57 Diluted EPS Y1,293.11
Annual div Y100.00 nil Y100.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y100.00 nil Y100.00
NOTE - Fintech Global Incorporated provides investment banking services..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8789.TK1.
* Foreign Investment Review Board provided written notice that commonwealth has no objections to Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Limited's offer
* Earned yearly net profit of 19.9 million euros ($21.31 million)
PARIS, Feb 7 BNP Paribas set out plans on Tuesday to deliver an increased dividend payout and an improved return on equity by 2020, hoping that headwinds it faces, such as low interest rates and regulatory pressures, would ease by then.