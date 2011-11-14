Nov 14 (Reuters) -

FINTECH GLOBAL INCORPORATED

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

4.47 1.03

(+332.8 pct) (-78.7 pct) Operating prft 1.26 loss 1.63 Recurring prft 1.24 loss 1.61 Net

prft 1.56 loss 2.60 EPS

prft Y1,293.82 loss Y2,150.57 Diluted EPS Y1,293.11

Annual div Y100.00 nil Y100.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y100.00 nil Y100.00

NOTE - Fintech Global Incorporated provides investment banking services..

