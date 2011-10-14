Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
ECI INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 43 mln 29 mln 283 mln 441 mln
(+46.7 pct) (-59.4 pct)
Operating loss 69 mln loss 167 mln loss 25 mln loss 225 mln Recurring loss 71 mln loss 167 mln loss 33 mln loss 239 mln Net loss 56 mln loss 167 mln loss 56 mln loss 263 mln EPS loss Y263.46 loss Y791.47 loss Y259.38 loss Y1,218.16
NOTE - ECI Inc develops medicine..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4567.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: