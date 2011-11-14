Nov 14 (Reuters) -

GNI GROUP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

53 mln 159 mln 113 mln

(-66.6 pct) Operating loss 321 mln loss 255 mln loss 365 mln Recurring loss 320 mln loss 251 mln loss 365 mln Net loss 306 mln loss 253 mln loss 366 mln EPS loss Y3.41 loss Y2.84 loss Y4.10

NOTE - GNI Group Ltd. is the full company name.

