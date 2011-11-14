Nov 14 (Reuters) -
OPTROM INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.13
2.70
(+11.6%) Operating
loss 34 mln prft 73 mln
Recurring loss 55 mln prft 20 mln
Net loss 42 mln
prft 25 mln EPS loss Y2.08
prft Y1.26 Shares
20 mln 20 mln Annual
div nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Optrom Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
