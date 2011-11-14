UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
UMENOHANA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.39 11.44 11.28
5.88 (-0.5 pct) (+1.2 pct)
(-1.0%) (-1.1%) Operating 249 mln 123 mln
(+102.7 pct) (+35.3 pct)
Recurring 264 mln 101 mln 177 mln 125 mln
(+161.2 pct) (+72.9 pct) (-32.9%)
(-36.9%) Net 279 mln 79 mln 205 mln
164 mln
(+252.9 pct) (-51.9 pct) (-26.4%)
(-1.4%) EPS Y4,287.17 Y1,373.78 Y2,893.74
Y2,310.37 Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
NOTE - Umenohana Co Ltd operates Tofu-dish restaurants.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7604.TK1.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.