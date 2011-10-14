BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial announces daily average revenue trades for Jan
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - for January 2017, company reports DARTS of 201,464, an eight percent increase from December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
SANYO HOUSING NAGOYA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 27.23 27.34 30.05
11.82 (-0.4 pct) (-3.7 pct)
(+10.4%) (+8.0%) Operating 2.39 1.99 2.70
768 mln
(+20.2 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+12.7%)
(+37.0%) Recurring 2.55 2.15 2.83
831 mln
(+18.8 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+10.7%)
(+33.0%) Net 1.51 1.07 1.65
479 mln
(+40.4 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+9.4%)
(+38.8%) EPS Y11,607.50 Y8,264.97 Y12,700.93
Y3,689.57 Annual div Y3,600.00 Y3,600.00 Y3,800.00
-Q2 div Y1,800.00 Y1,800.00 Y1,900.00 -Q4 div Y1,800.00 Y1,800.00 Y1,900.00
NOTE - Sanyo Housing Nagoya Co Ltd is a real estate developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8904.TK1.
* Says ntention is to build more offices on the business side Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, Feb 7 Italy's banking industry rescue fund Atlante expects the European Central Bank to approve a merger between ailing Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, likely requesting state support to ensure the plan's success.