Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TAIYO BUSSAN KAISHA LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 28.40 40.44 26.00

12.20 (-29.7 pct) (-24.2 pct)

(-8.4%) (-21.1%) Operating loss 329 mln loss 1.13 prft 273 mln prft 96 mln Recurring loss 597 mln loss 1.37 prft 83 mln

prft 6 mln Net prft 39 mln loss 2.77 prft 79 mln

prft 4 mln

(+98.4%)

(-96.2%) EPS prft Y4.13 loss Y330.90 prft Y8.21

prft Y0.42 Shares 11 mln 8 mln

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Taiyo Bussan Kaisha Ltd is a wholesaler of agricultural products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

