Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TAIYO BUSSAN KAISHA LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 28.40 40.44 26.00
12.20 (-29.7 pct) (-24.2 pct)
(-8.4%) (-21.1%)
Operating loss 329 mln loss 1.13 prft 273 mln
prft 96 mln
Recurring loss 597 mln loss 1.37 prft 83 mln
prft 6 mln
Net prft 39 mln loss 2.77 prft 79 mln
prft 4 mln
(+98.4%)
(-96.2%)
EPS prft Y4.13 loss Y330.90 prft Y8.21
prft Y0.42
Shares 11 mln 8 mln
Annual div nil nil
nil -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil nil
NOTE - Taiyo Bussan Kaisha Ltd is a wholesaler of
agricultural products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
