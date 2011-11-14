Nov 14 (Reuters) -

MODEC INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

78.58 115.05 120.00

(-31.7 pct) (-20.5 pct) Operating loss 3.02 prft 2.20

(-13.4 pct) Recurring 2.17 4.21 4.00

(-48.5 pct) (-21.5 pct) Net

2.40 2.41 2.90

(-0.6 pct) (-23.0 pct) EPS

Y51.65 Y55.70 Y62.49

NOTE - Modec Inc specialises in development of gas and oil fields at sea. Spun off from Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding in July 2003.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6269.TK1.