Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MODEC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
78.58 115.05 120.00
(-31.7 pct) (-20.5 pct)
Operating loss 3.02 prft 2.20
(-13.4 pct)
Recurring 2.17 4.21 4.00
(-48.5 pct) (-21.5 pct) Net
2.40 2.41 2.90
(-0.6 pct) (-23.0 pct) EPS
Y51.65 Y55.70 Y62.49
NOTE - Modec Inc specialises in development of gas and oil
fields at sea. Spun off from Mitsui Engineering and
Shipbuilding in July 2003.
