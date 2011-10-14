Oct 14 (Reuters) -

INTER ACTION CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 128 mln 173 mln 659 mln 1.06 (-26.2 pct) (+81.7 pct) Operating loss 23 mln loss 32 mln prft 90 mln prft 21 mln Recurring loss 25 mln loss 39 mln prft 100 mln prft 41 mln Net loss 26 mln loss 21 mln prft 99 mln prft 39 mln EPS loss Y360.60 loss Y357.54 prft Y1,366.61 prft Y548.98

NOTE - Inter Action Corp is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7725.TK1.