Russia says it bombed Islamic State targets near Syria's Raqqa
MOSCOW, Feb 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that long-range bombers had fired a series of cruise missiles at Islamic State targets around the Syrian city of Raqqa.
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
KURODA PRECISION INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.60 13.50 Operating 580 mln 960 mln Recurring 680 mln 1.10 Net 250 mln 1.03 NOTE - Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd is a leading maker of air compressors and gauges. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7726.TK1.
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast equipment sales to rise for the first time in three years, partly driven by improving economic conditions in Brazil and Argentina.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary, in his debut trip to Europe, warned of an "arc of instability" on Europe's periphery and called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.