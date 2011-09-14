Sept 14 (Reuters) -

MP HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 66 mln 198 mln

(-66.5 pct) (-68.5 pct) Operating loss 140 mln prft 35 mln Recurring loss 386 mln loss 51 mln Net loss 830 mln loss 156 mln EPS loss Y14,162.80 loss Y2,889.86 Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - MP Holdings Inc develops and licence middleware used in broadband networks.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

