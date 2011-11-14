Nov 14 (Reuters) -

DAISAN BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.04 18.74 35.20 (-3.7 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-6.5%) Recurring 2.28 3.24 3.90

(-29.6 pct) (+198.5 pct) (-35.5%) Net 1.12 1.71 2.30 (-34.8 pct) (+112.1 pct) (-29.3%) EPS

Y6.16 Y9.44 Y10.25

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Daisan Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

