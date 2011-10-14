UPDATE 1-EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
HIOKI E. E. CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
12.20 12.45 16.00
(-2.0 pct) (+61.9 pct) Operating 1.63 2.04 2.00
(-20.2 pct) Recurring 1.61 2.03 1.96
(-20.6 pct) Net
1.16 1.29 1.33
(-10.3 pct) EPS
Y85.15 Y94.94 Y97.60
NOTE - Hioki E. E. Corp manufactures measuring devices and testers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6866.TK1.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
* Proposes no dividend for 2016 for fourth year in a row (Adds detail, background)