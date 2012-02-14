Feb 14 (Reuters) -

DAIWA HEAVY INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.09 5.00 Operating loss 177 mln loss 290 mln Recurring loss 104 mln loss 220 mln Net loss 140 mln loss 250 mln

NOTE - Daiwa Heavy Industry Co Ltd is an independent cast manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5610.TK1.