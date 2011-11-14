Nov 14 (Reuters) -

UBIQUITOUS CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 408 mln 609 mln 1.12 (-32.9 pct) (+13.9 pct) (-21.3%) Operating 48 mln 264 mln 170 mln

(-81.7 pct) (+11.1 pct) (-74.0%) Recurring 50 mln 266 mln 170 mln (-81.0 pct) (+9.8 pct) (-74.0%) Net

27 mln 155 mln 110 mln

(-82.3 pct) (+186.4 pct) (-71.2%) EPS Y321.43 Y1,840.50 Y1,285.02 Shares 86,869 86,540 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Ubiquitous Corporation is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

