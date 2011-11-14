Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TOKAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 147.00 145.80 151.00
75.30 (+0.8 pct) (-4.4 pct)
(+2.7%) (+1.6%)
Operating 1.19 715 mln 1.35
740 mln
(+66.4 pct) (+264.7 pct) (+13.4%)
(+7.4%)
Recurring 1.48 966 mln 1.72
900 mln
(+53.3 pct) (+101.5 pct) (+16.1%)
(+10.0%)
Net 581 mln 318 mln 940 mln
470 mln
(+82.6 pct) (+88.7 pct) (+61.7%)
(+65.8%)
EPS Y85.90 Y47.89 Y139.81
Y69.91
Annual div Y24.00 Y24.00 Y24.00
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
Y12.00 -Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00 Y12.00
NOTE - Tokan Co Ltd is a maker and distributor of
seasonings, frozen food and precooked dishes.
