Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TOKAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 147.00 145.80 151.00

75.30 (+0.8 pct) (-4.4 pct)

(+2.7%) (+1.6%) Operating 1.19 715 mln 1.35

740 mln

(+66.4 pct) (+264.7 pct) (+13.4%)

(+7.4%) Recurring 1.48 966 mln 1.72

900 mln

(+53.3 pct) (+101.5 pct) (+16.1%)

(+10.0%) Net 581 mln 318 mln 940 mln

470 mln

(+82.6 pct) (+88.7 pct) (+61.7%)

(+65.8%) EPS Y85.90 Y47.89 Y139.81

Y69.91 Annual div Y24.00 Y24.00 Y24.00

-Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00

Y12.00 -Q4 div Y12.00 Y12.00 Y12.00

NOTE - Tokan Co Ltd is a maker and distributor of seasonings, frozen food and precooked dishes.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7648.TK1.