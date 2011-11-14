Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TOHOKU CHEMICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 18.34 18.77 20.00
10.00 (-2.3 pct) (+8.2 pct)
(+9.1%) (+9.1%)
Operating 134 mln 244 mln
(-45.0 pct)
Recurring 159 mln
270 mln 300 mln 163 mln
(-41.0 pct) (+2778.7 pct) (+88.1%)
(+51.2%)
Net 25 mln 69 mln 110 mln
63 mln
(-63.2 pct) (+332.4%)
(+54.3%)
EPS Y5.31 Y14.41 Y22.98
Y13.16
Annual div Y8.00 Y10.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y8.00 Y10.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Tohoku Chemical Co Ltd sells industrial chemicals,
clinical reagents and related equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7446.TK1.